Brazilian jobs rise in March rounds off record first quarter

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy added 184,140 formal jobs in March, figures showed on Wednesday, rounding off a record first quarter as the economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump last year continued.

Net job growth in March was slightly more than the 180,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and the highest figure for that month since 2010, Economy Ministry figures showed.

Some 1.6 million positions were created in the month and 1.4 million were cut. As the Economy Ministry chart below shows, Brazil created a net 837,074 new formal jobs in the first quarter, which was the most for any Jan-March period since the data series began in 1992.

"More great news on the economic front. Every sector, every region, every state created jobs, unlike the first wave of the pandemic last year," Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said in an online address.

These figures do not include the near-40 million undocumented workers in Brazil who do not have formal employment registration.

The figures for March were led by the services sector, which created a net 95,553 new positions, around half of the total. Industry created 42,150 new jobs, the ministry said.

Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP Investimentos, said job growth is likely to slow in the coming months before picking up again.

"The worsening of the pandemic in recent months ... will likely continue to slow down the pace of formal job creation in 2Q21. Nonetheless, we anticipate the resumption of the upward trend in formal employment growth from 3Q onwards," he said.

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose to 40.2 million in March, the highest since September 2015, according to historical data on the central bank's website.

Earnings rose, with the average monthly salary of new jobs created up to an unadjusted 1,802.65 reais ($333), the highest since last September.

February's 401,639 net gain was revised down to 395,166, which means that month is no longer a record, ministry figures showed.

($1 = 5.39 reais)

Brazil formal job growthhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3t23nYN

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Pravin Char)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.