Brazilian JBS able to pass on higher grain costs

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA has been able to incorporate higher grain costs in the final prices of meat products because food demand is strong in markets such as Canada and the United States, executives said in an earnings call on Thursday.

On tight corn supplies in Brazil and the impact on the margins of the company's Seara division, executives said the company is "well positioned" to deal with it until Brazil's second corn crop is ready next month.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by David Goodman )

