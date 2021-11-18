US Markets

Brazilian investor Tanure to take control of Alliar -report

Gabriel Araujo. Reuters
SAO PAULO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure has reached a deal to take over control of medical diagnostics company Alliar AALR3.SA, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Thursday, sending its shares higher.

The O Globo report said Alliar's controlling shareholders had accepted Tanure's offer of 20.50 reais ($3.69) per share.

Shares in Alliar were up about 24% at 15.38 reais in early morning trading.

Alliar and Tanure did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 5.5528 reais)

