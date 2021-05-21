US Markets

Brazilian investment platform TradersClub files for IPO

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazilian investment platform TradersClub is requesting authorization for an IPO, according to documents available at securities industry regulator CVM's website.

The filing confirmed a Reuters report earlier this week, which said the platform, also known as TC, is expecting to raise around 700 million reais and is targeting a $565 million valuation.

According to the document, banks Banco BTG Pactual SA and Modal SA will manage the IPO. TC had 40 million reais in revenue last year and 13 million-real profit.

