Brazilian investment firm IG4 Investimentos bids for 14.8% stake in infrastructure company CCR

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm IG4 Capital Investimentos has offered to buy a 14.8% stake in toll road company CCR SA CCRO3.SA, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Construction conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez, which is part of the controlling shareholders group in CCR, intends to accept the offer and sell its entire stake in the company, the filing added.

Other members of the controlling shareholders group have 30 days to use their rights of first refusal and buy Andrade's stake.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.