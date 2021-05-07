US Markets

Brazilian investment firm IG4 Investimentos bids for 14.8% stake in infrastructure company CCR

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian investment firm IG4 Capital Investimentos has offered to buy a 14.8% stake in toll road company CCR SA, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm IG4 Capital Investimentos has offered to buy a 14.8% stake in toll road company CCR SA CCRO3.SA, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Construction conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez, which is part of the controlling shareholders group in CCR, intends to accept the offer and sell its entire stake in the company, the filing added.

Other members of the controlling shareholders group have 30 days to use their rights of first refusal and buy Andrade's stake.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular