Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual to acquire Universa for at least $132 mln

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, has signed an agreement to buy investor services company Universa Group, which controls Empiricus Research, Vitreo Holding, Money Times and Seu Dinheiro.

The bank said in a securities filing it will pay 690 million reais ($132 million) initially, of which 440 million reais will be in cash and 250 million in BTG units.Additional payments will be made over the next four years depending on the companies' performance.

The acquisition is another step in BTG's retail strategy, as Universa has around 425,000 individual investors as clients. Vitreo Holding has around 11 billion reais in assets under custody.

Marcelo Flora, BTG partner responsible for the digital bank, said the deal was a "recent step" in a long term relationship. Universa's companies will continue to be operated separately, according to Empiricus founders Caio Mesquita and Felipe Miranda. Empiricus Research and the news websites will keep editorial independence, and Vitreo will continue to be headed by Chief Investment Officer George Wachsmann.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

