Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual to acquire Universa for $132 mln- filing

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA has signed an agreement to buy investor services company Universa Group, which controls Empiricus Research, Vitreo Holding, Money Times and Seu Dinheiro.

The bank said it will pay initially 690 million reais ($132 million), of which 440 million reais in cash and 250 million in BTG shares. The bank is also expected to make additional payments over the next four years depending on the companies reaching targets.

($1 = 5.2244 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

