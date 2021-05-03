Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual buys broker Fator

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA has acquired broker Fator SA as part of efforts to expand its investment advisory business, the investment bank said in a securities filing on Monday without disclosing financial terms.

BTG said the deal is subject to approval by Brazil's central bank.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman )

