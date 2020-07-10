Brazilian insurer Sul America concludes $600 mln sale of some units to Allianz

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Sul America SA has concluded its 3.18 billion reais ($597 million) sale of its auto unit and other businesses to Germany's Allianz SE , it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The deal was originally announced in August 2019. The sale will appear in the company's second quarter results.

($1 = 5.32 reais)

