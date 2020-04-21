Brazilian insurer IRB overhauls board

SAO PAULO, April 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros IRBR3.SA announced on Tuesday changes in its board.

Board members Vinicius Albernaz and Alexsandro Broedel and their two deputies resigned. IRB invited to replace them Regina Nunes, former president of Standard & in Brazil and Argentina, Henrique Luz, former vice president of PwC, Ivan Passos, former director of insurance broker MDS and Marcos Falcao, former CEO of BRZ Investimentos.

IRB just replaced its CEO after a short seller accused the reinsurer of manipulating its earnings. IRB's chief financial officer has denied there were problems with the company's financials.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Sandra Maler)

