Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade's CEO resigns

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade BBSE3.SA said on Tuesday its CEO Ullisses Assis has resigned from his position and the firm's controlling shareholder has named Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA executive Andre Haui to replace him.

The executive, who was in charge of the insurer controlled by state-run lender Banco do Brasil since 2021, stepped down "to pursue new professional challenges in the private sector," the company said in a securities filing.

Assis will be replaced on an interim basis by current chief financial officer Rafael Sperendio, the firm said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.