Brazilian infrastructure firm CCR may scrap shareholders agreement -sources

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA, which operates highways and subway lines in Brazil and airports throughout Latin America, are discussing dissolving the agreement under which they control the company, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Such a move would follow unlisted construction conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez SA's planned sale of its 14.86% stake in CCR, Brazil's largest transportation infrastructure company, the sources added.

Andrade Gutierrez, one of three groups that comprise CCR's core shareholder pact, said earlier this month it expected to sell its stake to asset manager IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais ($865 million). The deal is expected to close by early June.

As a financial investor, IG4 Capital has no interest in joining the shareholders agreement, as it restricts the trading of the shares, the people added,. They requested anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Two other family-owned infrastructure companies, Mover Participações SA, formerly known as Camargo Correa, which also owns a 14.86% stake in CCR, and Soares Penido, with 15.05%, are in talks with IG4 about dissolving the shareholders' agreement they comprise, the sources said.

Dissolution of the shareholder pact would pave the way for CCR to become a dispersed ownership company, a governance model favored by many investors.

The company itself and its shareholders have been targeted in corruption investigations and the end of the agreement could mitigate this risk.

For Andrade Gutierrez specifically, proceeds of the sale of its stake are expected to help in its debt restructuring process.

CCR, which last month won 15 licenses to operate regional airports in a privatization auction, beating foreign rivals, declined to comment.

Mover and Soares Penido did not comment on the potential end of the shareholders agreement, but both said they are "committed to CCR in the long term." IG4 Capital declined to comment.

($1 = 5.3162 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

