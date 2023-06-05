Brazilian inflation targeting changes should not affect monetary policy, Guillen says

Recasts with further details, adds context

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Changes to the Brazilian inflation targeting system should not be linked to how monetary policy is carried out, the central bank's director of economic policy said on Monday, amid speculation of an imminent change in inflation goal timelines.

Brazil has annual inflation targets, and if they are not met within a given calendar year, the central bank chief must issue a public letter explaining the reasons for non-compliance.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco BBI, Diogo Guillen said he approved of that practice as it leads to "accountability."

However, he noted that the horizon for inflation convergence is already based on an 18-month period rather than a calendar year, which is emphasized in the central bank's communications.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has previously expressed support for a "continuous inflation target" rather than a calendar year-based target. At the same time, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has advocated for higher inflation targets and a less stringent monetary policy, as the central bank holds its benchmark interest rate at a cycle-high level of 13.75%.

The National Monetary Council, which comprises the finance minister, the planning minister and the central bank governor, is scheduled to convene in June to discuss inflation targets.

