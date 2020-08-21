Brazilian indigenous tribe lifts blockade of key grains export road

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Members of the Kayapó indigenous tribe have lifted a blockade of a key grains export road on the fifth day of protest after the state government of Pará agreed to talk and hear their demands, the Kabu Institute that represents them said on Friday.

The tribe says the federal government has failed to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed four of their elders. They are also demanding that the government resume payment of environmental reparation money agreed years ago when paving of the BR-163 highway began.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.