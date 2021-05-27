Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or raises $339 mln in share offering - filing

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA priced Wednesday's follow-on offering to its December flotation at 71 reais per share, the company said in a securities filing.

The company raised 1.8 billion reais ($339 million) in the new share offering, Rede D'Or added.

($1 = 5.3047 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

