Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or launches $1.28 bln follow-on

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or RDOR3.SA on Tuesday launched a follow-on of up to 6.75 billion reais ($1.28 billion), according to a securities filing.

The company plans to sell 25 million new shares, while its shareholders, which include private equity firm Carlyle, intend to sell roughly 37.6 million shares in the offering.

Rede D'Or will price the follow-on on May 26.

($1 = 5.2607 reais)

