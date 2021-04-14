Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei IPO raises $283 mln

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei has raised 1.6 billion reais ($283 million) in its initial public offering, according to documents filed with the country's securities industry regulator.

The IPO was priced at 17.44 reais per share, and the hospital chain will raise 1.4 billion reais with the sale of new shares. Shareholders reducing their stakes in the company will receive 218.4 million reais.

The hospital chain was able to conclude the transaction after accepting a 20% reduction in the price range initially sought. Mater Dei will be traded under the ticker "MATD3.SA" on the Brazilian stock exchange.

($1 = 5.6526 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

