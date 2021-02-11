Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei hires banks for IPO, sources say

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei de Saude has hired banks for an initial public offering which aims to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($372 million), two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual, Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan are going to manage the issue, according to the people, who asked for anonymity in order to discuss the private talks.

Mater Dei owns three hospitals in Minas Gerais state, which have 1,080 beds. The hospital chain did not immediately respond a Reuters request for comments.

Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal first reported the IPO.

($1 = 5.3788 reais)

($1 = 5.3728 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.