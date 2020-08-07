Brazilian homebuilder Yuni files for IPO

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Yuni Incorporadora Holding SA filed with the country's securities regulator on Friday for an initial public offering, according to a filing.

Both the company and its shareholders plan to raise money in the offering, Yuni said. The homebuilder will use the proceeds to acquire land, raise cash and invest in digital businesses.

It has hired investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA and BTG Pactual SA to manage the offering.

Yuni's move adds to a wave of Brazilian homebuilders seeking to raise funds in share offerings, as the country's benchmark interest rates are at record low levels, making it less expensive for families to get a mortgage.

Currently, 13 homebuilders are lined up for IPOs in the coming months. Still, in the last two weeks two homebuilders, Riva 9 and You Inc, canceled their IPOs due to weak demand from investors.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Matthew Lewis)

