Brazilian homebuilder You cancels IPO due to weak demand, says source

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian homebuilder You Inc has decided to cancel an initial public offering due to weak demand, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company, which was scheduled to price its shares on Monday night, had planned to raise roughly 1 billion reais ($188 million).

You Inc had wanted to use the proceeds to continue housing projects currently under development.

Last week, another homebuilder, Riva 9, a subsidiary of Direcional Engenharia SA DIRR3.SA also decided to call off a planned IPO.

    Most Popular