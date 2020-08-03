Brazilian homebuilder You cancels IPO due to weak demand, says source

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder You Inc has decided to cancel an initial public offering due to weak demand, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company, which was scheduled to price its shares on Monday night, had planned to raise roughly 1 billion reais ($188 million).

You Inc had wanted to use the proceeds to continue housing projects currently under development.

Last week, another homebuilder, Riva 9, a subsidiary of Direcional Engenharia SA DIRR3.SA also decided to call off a planned IPO.

($1 = 5.3202 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Richard Pullin)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

