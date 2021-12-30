US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder MRV to sell Luggo projects to Canada's Brookfield

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA announced on Thursday it has signed a deal with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for the sale of projects developed by MRV's subsidiary Luggo.

According to a securities filing, approximately 5,100 units will be sold under the agreement, with a potential sales value estimated at 1.26 billion reais ($222.5 million).

($1 = 5.6626 reais)

