Brazilian homebuilder MRV posts Q4 rise in sales, project launches

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's low-income homebuilder MRV MRVE3.SA reported on Monday that the value of its project launches jumped 52.4% and sales rose 18% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

According to an operational preview, the company posted 2.4 billion reais ($434.56 million) in net sales in the period. Its total launches reached a value of 3.2 billion reais, up 52.4% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 5.5228 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Paul Simao)

