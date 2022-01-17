US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder MRV posts Q4 rise in sales, project launches

Aluisio Alves Reuters
Brazil's low-income homebuilder MRV reported on Monday that the value of its project launches jumped 52.4% and sales rose 18% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

According to an operational preview, the company posted 2.4 billion reais ($434.56 million) in net sales in the period. Its total launches reached a value of 3.2 billion reais, up 52.4% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 5.5228 reais)

