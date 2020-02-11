Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux raises $289 mln in IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux raised 1.25 billion reais ($289 million) in its initial public offering, the company said in a filing with Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM.

The company priced its shares at 19 reais, the filing added. Moura Dubeux is the second Brazilian homebuilder to list its shares this year.

($1 = 4.3316 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)

