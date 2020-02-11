US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux raises $289 mln in IPO

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published

Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux raised 1.25 billion reais ($289 million) in its initial public offering, the company said in a filing with Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM.

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux raised 1.25 billion reais ($289 million) in its initial public offering, the company said in a filing with Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM.

The company priced its shares at 19 reais, the filing added. Moura Dubeux is the second Brazilian homebuilder to list its shares this year.

($1 = 4.3316 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular