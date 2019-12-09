US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux files for IPO

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux SA has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to documents registered with the country's securities commission.

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux SA has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to documents registered with the country's securities commission.

The Recife-based company did not disclose any financial details about the IPO.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Credit Suisse, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil will manage the offering.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular