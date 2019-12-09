Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Moura Dubeux SA has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to documents registered with the country's securities commission.

The Recife-based company did not disclose any financial details about the IPO.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Credit Suisse, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil will manage the offering.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

