Brazilian homebuilder Melnick raises $130 mln in IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Melnick Even Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA MELK3.SA raised 713.6 million reais ($129.54 million) in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The company set the price for its shares at 8.50 reais, at the bottom of its price range. Both Melnick and its shareholders raised money in the offering.
Shares in Melnick will begin trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday.
($1 = 5.5089 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
