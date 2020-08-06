Brazilian homebuilder Kallas files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction firm Kallas Incorporações e Construções has filed for an initial public offering with Brazil's securities regulator, the company said on Thursday.

Its preliminary prospectus said the IPO will involve primary and secondary share offerings and will be coordinated by investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, Credit Suisse, Bank of America, Safra and state-run Caixa Econômica Federal.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

