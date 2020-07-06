Brazilian homebuilder JHSF plans share offering
SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder JHSF Participações JHSF3.SA said in a securities filing on Monday it is planning a share offering that may reach up to 400 million reais ($75.3 million).
The company plans to issue 41 million new shares, and one of the shareholders may also sell 3.4 million shares. Considering closing price on Friday, the company would raise around 373 million reais and the shareholder, almost 31 million reais.
JHSF said in the filing it aims to price the issue on July 15, and will use the proceeds for expansion.
($1 = 5.3143 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Catherine Evans)
