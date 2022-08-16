US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa ends talks to buy Construtora Sao Jose

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA on Tuesday said that talks over its potential acquisition of rival Construtora Sao Jose have ended unsuccesfully but noted that the parties "remain open" to potential future partnerships.

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA GFSA3.SA on Tuesday said that talks over its potential acquisition of rival Construtora Sao Jose have ended unsuccesfully but noted that the parties "remain open" to potential future partnerships.

Gafisa had signed a memorandum of understanding in May on the proposed purchase without disclosing the deal value.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular