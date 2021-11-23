US Markets

Brazilian healthcare startup Alice buys rival Cuidas

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian healthcare startup Alice has agreed to buy rival corporate healthcare startup Cuidas for an undisclosed value, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2019, Alice has already raised $48 million in venture capital with ThornTree Capital Partners, Kaszek Ventures, Canary, Maya Capital and Endeavor Catalyst.

Cuidas has raised $4 million and has among its investors Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, founder of 3G Capital, and retail tycoon Abilio Diniz.

