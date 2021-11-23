Brazilian healthcare startup Alice buys rival Cuidas

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare startup Alice has agreed to buy rival corporate healthcare startup Cuidas for an undisclosed value, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2019, Alice has already raised $48 million in venture capital with ThornTree Capital Partners, Kaszek Ventures, Canary, Maya Capital and Endeavor Catalyst.

Cuidas has raised $4 million and has among its investors Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, founder of 3G Capital, and retail tycoon Abilio Diniz.

($1 = 5.6362 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

