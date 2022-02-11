Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida to buy Smile Saude for $57 mln

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA announced on Friday that it has reached a deal to acquire healthcare plan operator Smile Saude for 300 million reais ($57.15 million).

Smile Saude has about 80,000 clients in the cities of Maceio, Joao Pessoa, Campina Grande and Brasilia, while also owning a 39-bed hospital in Joao Pessoa, Hapvida said. The deal requires approval from Brazil's regulatory bodies.

($1 = 5.2496 reais)

