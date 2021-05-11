US Markets
Brazilian healthcare company Athena delays IPO

Brazilian healthcare company Athena Saude Brasil SA decided to push back an initial public offering expected to be priced on Tuesday due to market volatility, according to a securities filing.

The company said it may restart the IPO process within 60 days, depending on market conditions. Both the company and its shareholders, which include private equity firm Patria Investiments Ltd, were planning to raise a total of about 2.5 billion reais ($478.73 million).

($1 = 5.2222 reais)

