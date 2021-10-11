Brazilian healthcare co Kora to buy rival OTO for $45 mln

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Kora Saude KRSA3.SA announced on Monday it has reached a deal to acquire an 80% stake in its rival Grupo OTO, which operates in the state of Ceara, for 248 million reais ($45 million).

According to a securities filing, the move marks Kora Saude's third major acquisition in Ceara in the last three months. The company said it will now own hospitals and clinics with a total number of 449 beds in the state. Grupo OTO shareholders would retain the remaining 20% stake in the firm.

Kora, which listed in Brazil's B3 in August, operates in the states of Espirito Santo, Tocantins, Mato Grosso and Goias.

($1 = 5.5061 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

