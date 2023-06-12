News & Insights

US Markets

Brazilian food retailer GPA to swap CFO

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

June 12, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's GPA PCAR3.SA said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Guillaume Gras will leave the company on July 31, ending his seven-year tenure at the food retailer after it publishes its second quarter results.

Gras will be replaced by board member Rafael Russowsky, who also serves as director of corporate development at GPA's French parent company Casino CASP.PA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.