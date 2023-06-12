Brazilian food retailer GPA to swap CFO

SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's GPA PCAR3.SA said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Guillaume Gras will leave the company on July 31, ending his seven-year tenure at the food retailer after it publishes its second quarter results.

Gras will be replaced by board member Rafael Russowsky, who also serves as director of corporate development at GPA's French parent company Casino CASP.PA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

