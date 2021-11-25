Brazilian food processor BRF resumes exports to Russia from four plants

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA has resumed pork exports to Russia from four plants that had been barred from selling to the country, the company said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

The plants are in the midwestern Brazilian cities of Lucas do Rio Verde and Rio Verde and in the southern cities of Campos Novos and Lajeado, the company said in the filing.

Russia's resumption of imports from the largest Brazilian meat producers will boost Brazil’s pork exports by 20,000 tonnes this year to 640,000 tonnes in total, Brazilian meat industry group ABPA said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman)

