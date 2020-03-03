Brazilian food processor BRF reports 121% jump in fourth quarter profit

adds details from earnings release

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA reported a 121% surge in fourth-quarter net income on Tuesday after taking a series of measures to turn around its operations following a string of losses.

BRF said it earned 690 million reais ($154 million) in the latest quarter on strong international and domestic sales. It also reported its first annual profit in four years, gaining 1.213 billion reais in 2019.

BRF said adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income - of 1.413 billion reais in the latest quarter, an almost 68% rise from a year earlier.

The company also disclosed a significant advance in gross margins to 24.1% from 16.1% in 2018, thanks in part to strong sales in Asia and in Brazil, where net revenue rose 7.4% to more than 5 billion reais in the last quarter.

On the international segment BRF rose sales by more than 17% to 4 billion reais, driven largely by African swine fever, a deadly pig disease that boosted China's meat imports, particularly from Brazilian companies.

($1 = 4.4738 reais)

