Brazilian fintech Nubank prices IPO at $9 per share - report

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Latin American fintech Nubank priced its class A shares on Wednesday at $9 each, in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Founded only eight years ago to offer consumers a purple no fee credit card, Nubank became Latin America's most valuable bank, at $41.5 billion, ahead of Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Valor added.

Nubank declined to comment on the matter.

