Brazilian fintech Inter announces share offer that could raise $184 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

January 16, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini and Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's digital bank Inter INTR.O filed for a primary share offering of up to 32 million shares with proceeds destined for general corporate purposes, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Nasdaq-listed Inter said the offering's underwriters, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities, will have the option to purchase up to 4.8 million additional shares. Those shares would be beyond the up to 32 million shares the fintech hopes to place.

If all shares are sold including those that could be purchased by the two underwrites, Inter would raise $184 million based on Tuesday's closing price.

The offering is still subject to market and other conditions, the company said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Andre Romani; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

