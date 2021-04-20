US Markets

Brazilian fintech Hash raises $15 mln in new funding round

Brazilian financial startup Hash raised $15 million in a new funding round led by venture capital firm QED Investors to expand its business, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2017 by engineer Joao Miranda, Hash provides digital payments infrastructure for non-financial companies interested in offering banking services.

Existing venture capital firms Kaszek and Canary are also part of Hash's second funding round, the company said.

Hash said it plans to use the proceeds to scale up its payments services, such as starting to issue cards.

