Brazilian fintech Cora raises $116 mln in new funding round

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Cora said on Tuesday it has raised $116 million in a new funding round led by investment firm Greenoaks Capital, aiming at speeding up growth.

Founded roughly two years ago, Cora offers payments wallets to 140,000 small and medium enterprises in Brazil free of charge. Cora said it plans to reach at least 380,000 clients by year-end, hire more employees and launch new financial services.

Besides Greenoaks, Cora has also lured Tiger Global and China's online giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK as new investors. Existing investors Ribbit Capital, Kaszek Ventures and QED Investors also participated in Cora's second funding round.

The fintech did not disclose its valuation.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Carolina Mandl)

