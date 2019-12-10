Brazilian financial platform XP sets price per share at $27 in Nasdaq IPO - sources

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc priced its class A shares at $27 in an initial public offering on Nasdaq, in the largest IPO by a Brazilian company this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

XP, which has among its shareholders private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, Brazil's largest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA and founder Guilherme Benchimol, was valued at $14.9 billion, the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose the price ahead of the announcement.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

