US Markets

Brazilian financial platform XP sets price per share at $27 in Nasdaq IPO - sources

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc priced its class A shares at $27 in an initial public offering on Nasdaq, in the largest IPO by a Brazilian company this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc priced its class A shares at $27 in an initial public offering on Nasdaq, in the largest IPO by a Brazilian company this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

XP, which has among its shareholders private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, Brazil's largest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA and founder Guilherme Benchimol, was valued at $14.9 billion, the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose the price ahead of the announcement.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular