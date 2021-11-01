Brazilian fast food chain BK cancels deal to buy Domino's Pizza unit

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian fast food chain operator BK Brasil Operacao e Assessoria a Restaurantes BKBR3.SA cancelled its agreement with private equity firm Vinci Partners to acquire Domino's Pizza Brasil, it said on Sunday, citing adverse market conditions.

BK Brasil, which owns the Burger King and Popeyes brands in Brazil, said in a securities filing that the termination agreement has set a 12-month right of first refusal for BK to match any offer by a third party in the case of a Domino's Pizza Brasil deal to sell its control.

The fast food operator also granted Domino's exclusivity for 12 months should it decide again to become master franchising, franchisor or franchisee of a pizza business, BK Brasil added. The termination of the agreement does not result in penalties of any nature, BK added.

BK Brasil had announced in mid-July a deal to acquire Domino's Pizza Brazil, in which would have made it the country's largest fast food operator. Vinci would own 16.4% of BK Brasil shares.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.