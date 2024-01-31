Brazilian fashion firms Arezzo, Soma nearing possible merger -local media

Adds shares move in paragraph 2

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoe retailer Arezzo ARZZ3.SA is close to announcing a possible merger with fashion company Grupo Soma SOMA3.SA in a stock-swap deal, local business outlet Neofeed reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In afternoon trading, shares from both companies led gains on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index in percentage terms, with Soma jumping 15% and Arezzo up 11%.

Arezzo and Soma did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

