Brazilian fashion firms Arezzo, Grupo Soma in talks of potential tie-up

Adds context, details in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil shoe retailer Arezzo ARZZ3.SA and clothes retailer Grupo Soma SOMA3.SA said on Wednesday they are in talks for a potential business tie-up, though they added that no binding documents have been inked so far.

The deal could create a fashion firm with more than 11 billion reais ($2.23 billion) in market value based on the closing price of their shares on Tuesday.

The companies said in separates filings on Wednesday that the deal could involve combining their shareholder base into a single company with shared governance.

Arezzo chief executive Alexandre Birman would lead the combined company, while Soma's CEO Roberto Luiz Jatahy would direct the brands he already commands.

In afternoon trading, shares in both companies led gains on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, with Soma jumping 16% and Arezzo up 13%.

Local business outlet Neofeed had reported the talks between the two companies earlier on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.9392 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.