Brazilian farmer lobby says 2023/2024 soy crop estimates are too high

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - An association representing thousands of grain farmers in Brazil projects production of 135 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/2024 cycle, according to a statement on Tuesday that mentioned extreme weather as hurting the outlook for the crop as the season progresses.

Aprosoja Brasil's estimate is lower than private forecasters' projections of production that starts at around 143 million tons.

It is also well below Brazilian crop agency Conab's expectations of 155 million tons and a U.S. Department of Agriculture projection putting the crop at 157 million tons in the world's largest supplier of soybeans.

Both Conab and the USDA released their figures last week.

"The publication of data that does not match reality has caused a downward trend in prices," Aprosoja Brasil said. "Farmers, in addition to having reduced yields, have to deal with prices that are incompatible with reality."

The Brazilian farmer group said its estimate is based on information collected from Aprosoja branches in 15 states.

Benchmark soy contracts traded in Chicago reflect Brazil's crop outlook but also factor in expectations of much larger soy harvests in Rio Grande do Sul state and neighboring Argentina, where drought slashed output in 2023.

Weak demand from China, the world's biggest soy importer, has also been pushing prices lower.

Aprosoja Brasil said water stress in Center-Western states such as Mato Grosso, Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul and the excess rainfall in certain areas of these same states are disrupting grain harvesting that is underway. It said this situation may lead to even greater losses for farmers this year.

"There are also reports from farmers in the south of the country, mainly in the state of Parana, who suffered from excessive rainfall at the beginning of planting and are now facing a lack of rain in areas where soybeans are in the reproductive phase, which compromises crop yields," Aprosoja Brasil said.

Due to climate risk, Aprosoja Brasil said its crop forecast could be revised lower if the weather does not improve.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.