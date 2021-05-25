US Markets

Brazilian ex-President Rousseff leaves hospital after medical tests

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff left hospital on Tuesday after concluding medical tests, according to an official statement from the leftist leader, who was first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016.

Updates with Rousseff leaving hospital

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff left hospital on Tuesday after concluding medical tests, according to an officialstatement from the leftist leader, who was first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday her spokesman dismissed a radio report that the 73-year-old Workers' Party leader was in intensive care or that she was suffering from COVID-19.

"She has been vaccinated and she is doing tests to see that everything is OK," spokesman Olimpio Cruz Neto told Reuters, without giving details of the examination.

In an earlier statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening. She left around 3.30 pm local time, the later statement said.

"She is already at home, in good health, conscious," it said. "Nothing was recorded in the exams done this afternoon."

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes, Nick Macfie and Dan Grebler)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular