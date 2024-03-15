News & Insights

Brazilian energy group Eneva posts $58.2 mln fourth-quarter loss

March 15, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 290.6 million reais ($58.24 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 193.9 million reais for the same period in the previous year.

The result was due to an impairment of 432 million reais related to the renegotiation of a debt from Celse, a firm acquired by Eneva in 2022, that owns a thermal plant in the state of Sergipe.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew more than 88% in the fourth quarter, to about 1 billion reais.

In the period the firm posted a net operating revenue of 2.7 billion reais, a 17.6% increase.

($1 = 4.9897 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Fabio Teixeira. Editing by Jane Merriman)

