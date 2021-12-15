Brazilian energy company Eneva reaches deal to acquire Focus Energia

Adds more information on deal structure

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA announced on Wednesday it has reached an agreement to acquire Focus Energia POWE3.SA and take the firm private only afew months after its Initial Public Offering(IPO).

Eneva will pay 715 million reais ($125.92 million) in cash on the closing date of the deal and will subscribe non-convertible debentures issued by Focus, according to a securities filling.

Focus will cease to exist after being incorporated by a new subsidiary of Eneva, which will then merge with Eneva itself. Focus shareholders will receive an 0.189616054 share of Eneva per Focus share, with the company issuing a total of 17 million new shares.

The deal is pending approval by Brazil's antitrust regulator and by shareholders' meetings of both companies. Its implementation is expected to happen by mid-April next year, but the deadline could be extended for an additional three months.

