Brazilian energy company Eneva estimates 6.78 billions of cubic meters of natural gas at Fortuna field- filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA said on Friday it discovered its Fortuna field has around 6.78 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The company declared the field commercial and asked oil and gas regulator ANP to call the area, in the Parnaiba basin, Gaviao Carcara Field. Eneva will present a plan to develop the field within 180 days.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

