Brazilian energy and electronics equipment maker Intelbras files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and energy firm Intelbras has submitted an application to the nation's securities regulator for an initial public offering, according to a preliminary prospectus disclosed on Friday.

Founded in 1976, Intelbras manufactures and sells equipment related to electronic security, communication networks and solar energy, among other electronics and energy-related areas.

According to the prospectus, the firm plans to use the proceeds of the potential IPO to grow via acquisitions and expand its production capacity in the northern city of Manaus and the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The IPO is being coordinated by Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA, Itau BBA SA and Citigroup Inc C.N.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.