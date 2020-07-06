Brazilian education firm Cogna plans Nasdaq listing of subsidiary- filing
SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's for-profit education company Cogna Educacao said it has filed a request with the SEC for an initial public offering of its subsidiary Vasta Platform Limited, which sells digital solutions for private schools.
Vasta will also control Cogna's private K-12 schools, currently under the holding Somos Educacao.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)
