Brazilian education firm Cogna plans Nasdaq listing of subsidiary- filing

Brazil's for-profit education company Cogna Educacao said it has filed a request with the SEC for an initial public offering of its subsidiary Vasta Platform Limited, which sells digital solutions for private schools.

Vasta will also control Cogna's private K-12 schools, currently under the holding Somos Educacao.

